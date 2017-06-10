800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Feared removal of Texas…

Feared removal of Texas hero’s statue prompts armed protest

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 6:02 pm 06/10/2017 06:02pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of individuals, some armed, gathered at a Houston park to protest what they believe are efforts to remove a statue of Texas hero Sam Houston because he owned slaves.

There hasn’t been any organized effort to remove Houston’s statue, which has stood near a city park since 1925.

Protesters, some who carried Confederate flags, said Saturday they’re concerned local activists have been calling for the statue’s removal.

But it’s not clear any such removal efforts have been formally proposed in the wake of other cities around the country taking down Confederate monuments.

While Houston — who was the Republic of Texas’ first president — owned slaves, he also refused to take an oath of allegiance to the Confederacy.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Feared removal of Texas…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News