502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » FBI: Search for visiting…

FBI: Search for visiting Chinese scholar is agency priority

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 6:26 pm 06/23/2017 06:26pm
Share
Ronggao Zhang, center, father of missing Yingying Zhang, listens as he joins, from left, Yingying's best friend, Yige Yang, aunt Liqin Ye and boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, far right, for an interview at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill., on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The Thursday evening gathering at Altgeld Hall in Urbana comes two weeks after Yingying Zhang, 26, disappeared. (Heather Coit/The News-Gazette via AP)

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The FBI says the search for a visiting Chinese scholar missing from the University of Illinois is a national priority for the agency.

Jon Holloway, assistant special agent in charge of criminal investigation at the Springfield FBI office, discussed the FBI’s efforts Thursday night at a campus meeting about 26-year-old Yingying Zhang’s disappearance.

Holloway says updates are being regularly sent to the office of the FBI’s acting director and U.S. field offices.

Zhang was last seen on a surveillance video getting into a black Saturn Astra in Urbana on the afternoon of June 9. Police have labeled the case a kidnapping but haven’t ruled out other scenarios.

Earlier Thursday, her father Ronggao Zhang made an emotional appeal for his daughter’s safe return in an interview with The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » FBI: Search for visiting…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News