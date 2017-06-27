502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » FBI locates car related…

FBI locates car related to missing Chinese scholar case

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 4:38 pm 06/27/2017 04:38pm
Share
This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping. Zhang was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign when she disappeared June 9, 2017. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The FBI says it has located the car that a missing Chinese scholar studying at the University of Illinois was last seen getting into earlier this month.

The FBI said in a Tuesday statement that it’s received “numerous leads” regarding the black Saturn Astra and won’t need any further information on the vehicle. Authorities also said they’ve developed “several additional leads” in the investigation.

FBI spokesman Brad Ware declined to give further details.

Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang’s disappearance has been labeled a kidnapping but police haven’t ruled out other scenarios. Surveillance video on June 9 showed her getting into the vehicle.

Local police and the FBI say Zhang’s case is top priority.

Zhang’s family members have traveled to the central Illinois school and are staying in university housing as the search continues.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » FBI locates car related…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News