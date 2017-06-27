FBI locates car related to missing Chinese scholar case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The FBI says it has located the car that a missing Chinese scholar studying at the University of Illinois was last seen getting into earlier this month.

The FBI said in a Tuesday statement that it’s received “numerous leads” regarding the black Saturn Astra and won’t need any further information on the vehicle. Authorities also said they’ve developed “several additional leads” in the investigation.

FBI spokesman Brad Ware declined to give further details.

Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang’s disappearance has been labeled a kidnapping but police haven’t ruled out other scenarios. Surveillance video on June 9 showed her getting into the vehicle.

Local police and the FBI say Zhang’s case is top priority.

Zhang’s family members have traveled to the central Illinois school and are staying in university housing as the search continues.