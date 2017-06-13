800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Father sentenced after allowing…

Father sentenced after allowing teen daughter to drink vodka

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 6:23 am 06/13/2017 06:23am
Share

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania father has been sentenced to a maximum of four years in state prison after his 13-year-old daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka.

Charles Younger had previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment. The 39-year-old was sentenced Monday.

The girl’s mother also had pleaded guilty to the charge. Michelle Edwards was sentenced to 23 months in Lehigh County Jail last week.

Police say the parents provided their daughter and another 15-year-old girl with liquor for the daughter’s 13th birthday in January.

Police were called to the home after the 13-year-old vomited and passed out. Police say Younger and Edwards had fled the scene.

During a court hearing, Younger said his kids “mean everything” to him.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Father sentenced after allowing…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News