Dog killed after attacking animal control officer

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:22 am 06/08/2017 08:22am
DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — A police officer in Delaware shot and killed a dog when he was unable to stop it from attacking a state animal control officer.

Media outlets report that police from several agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to All Aboard Grooming and Kennels in Dagsboro where an officer from Delaware Animal Services was being attacked by a dog.

Dagsboro Police Chief Floyd Toomey said in a statement that one of his officers was the first to arrive. When the officer was unable to pull the pit bull terrier off the animal control officer, the officer shot the dog it in the head.

The victim was taken to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes.

Delaware Division of Public Health spokeswoman Andrea Wojcik says the Office of Animal Welfare is reviewing the incident.

