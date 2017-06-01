National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Correction: Powerball story

Correction: Powerball story

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 3:15 pm 06/01/2017 03:15pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In a story May 31 about the winning Powerball numbers, The Associated Press reported erroneously the Power Play number. The correct Power Play number was 2.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

04-33-39-46-60, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(four, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-six, sixty; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $302 million

___ Online: Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Correction: Powerball story
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

June entertainment guide

Looking for something fun to do this month? Check out our June entertainment guide.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News