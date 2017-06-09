800

National News

Conviction overturned for ex-model who tried to hire hit man

June 9, 2017
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio fashion model sentenced to prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband’s ex-wife has had her conviction overturned.

An appeals court judge has ruled the case against 34-year-old Tara Lambert should never have been allowed to proceed due to a prosecutor’s error in the indictment language. The judge describes the indictment against Lambert as “fatally flawed.”

Lambert has spent the past year in prison after being sentenced to one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Lambert’s attorney says she could be released by Friday.

Prosecutors say Lambert met with an undercover police officer posing as a hit man in February 2016 to make arrangements.

The Pickaway County prosecutor did not respond to requests for comment.

