Closing arguments set for murder trial over Baby Doe’s death

June 20, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Closing arguments are set to be heard in the trial of a man charged with killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach.

The prosecution and defense are expected to give their closing arguments in the murder trial of Michael McCarthy on Tuesday.

The defense rested on Monday without McCarthy taking the stand.

Authorities say McCarthy killed Bella Bond, his girlfriend’s daughter.

McCarthy’s lawyer says Bella’s mother, Rachelle Bond, killed the girl. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the body.

A composite image of Bella was shared by millions of people on social media after her body was found in June 2015 as authorities tried to determine her identity.

