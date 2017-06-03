National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Chicago police: Officers fatally…

Chicago police: Officers fatally shot man who fired at them

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 11:57 am 06/03/2017 11:57am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say officers shot and killed a man after he opened fire on their patrol car on the city’s South Side.

In a news release, police say the officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun at about 11:10 p.m. Friday when they pulled up to a group of men in an alley.

Police say that as the officers approached the group, one man fired at them with a handgun. A bullet struck a police car. The officers returned fire and shot the man.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene. The officers were not injured.

The man’s name has not been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Chicago police: Officers fatally…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News