502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Chicago police, feds team…

Chicago police, feds team up on new effort to curb violence

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 7:51 am 06/30/2017 07:51am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police and federal agents are collaborating in an initiative to stem the flow of illegal guns in the city as part of efforts to curb rampant violence.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help.”

His tweet came ahead of an announcement by Chicago police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about the Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force. The Chicago Sun-Times reports 20 additional ATF agents have been sent to Chicago.

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a statement “we are foundationally changing the way we fight crime in Chicago.”

State police, intelligence analysts and state and federal prosecutors will target illegal guns and repeat gun offenders.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Chicago police, feds team…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News