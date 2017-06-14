1002

Charges added against mom of boy left in Mexican warehouse

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 9:04 pm 06/14/2017 09:04pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — West Texas police have added new charges against the mother of a 4-year-old boy found in February in an abandoned warehouse in Mexico.

Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez already had been charged with child abandonment and endangerment. Now, police have added charges of intentional injury to a child and filing a false report against the 25-year-old El Paso woman.

Gonzalez initially reported her son had been kidnapped. Investigators now believe Gonzalez took the boy, identified as American, to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 22. They say she left him at an old warehouse and then she returned home. Mexican officials who found the boy say he speaks and understands English.

Online records don’t list an attorney for Gonzalez, whose bond amounts total $120,000.

The child remains in Mexican social services custody.

