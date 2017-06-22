502

California father arrested in slaying of 2 children, wife

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 3:28 am 06/22/2017 03:28am
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a California man has been arrested in the slayings of his wife and her two children.

Modesto Police Department says 28-year-old Oscar Espizona was released from the hospital on Wednesday and then booked into jail on three counts of murder.

Sacramento television station KCRA reports (http://bit.ly/2rXwYTM) Espinoza is accused of killing 30-year-old Tiffany Espinoza, 9-year-old Spencer Giese and 4-year-old Edward Espinoza. According to family, Oscar Espinoza was Tiffany Espinoza’s husband and the father of Edward. Spencer was his stepson.

Police say the victims’ injuries were caused by blunt force trauma but the coroner’s office hasn’t released the official cause of death.

When officers arrived at the scene Saturday, they found Oscar Espinoza in front of the home with self-inflicted stab wounds.

Officials didn’t give a motive in the killings.

