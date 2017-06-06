Boil-water advisory issued for residents NJ’s capital city

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A boil-water advisory has been issued for some residents and businesses in New Jersey’s capital city.

The Trenton Water Works on Tuesday announced there is a potential or actual threat to the water quality. Officials are not saying what the problem is.

Officials say residents should boil water before drinking, cooking, making ice or brushing teeth.

The advisory remains in effect until repairs are made.

Trenton covers just over 8 square miles (21 square kilometers), and has a population of about 84,000. The advisory affects about 35,000 people who live along the Delaware River.