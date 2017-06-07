Authorities reviewing video of police at fiery crash scene

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are reviewing a weekend police pursuit in Jersey City that ended when the driver struck a utility pole, sparking a fiery crash that seriously injured another motorist.

The review comes as a video obtained by Univision shows police kicking at a man and dragging him into the roadway in the moments after the crash. A police union official says the video “clearly shows” the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames and pull the man to safety.

City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill tells The Jersey Journal (http://bit.ly/2shdFJ8) that officials have “serious concerns” about how police handled the pursuit, which began around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police fired multiple shots during the chase, but no one was hit.

Morrill says officials are “reserving judgment” until the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office concludes its investigation. She declined to comment Wednesday specifically on the video.