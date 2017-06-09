800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Attorney in texting suicide…

Attorney in texting suicide case asks for not guilty verdict

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:37 am 06/09/2017 10:37am
Share
Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

The request for a directed verdict Friday is standard legal procedure.

If the judge rejects the request, the defense is expected to start calling witnesses.

The attorney for Michelle Carter, charged in the July 2014 suicide of Conrad Roy III, told a judge Friday there is insufficient evidence to show that his client caused Roy’s death.

The prosecution, which rested Thursday, countered that Carter caused Roy’s death through text messages in which she urged him to get back in his vehicle as it filled with carbon monoxide.

Carter, now 20, was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy died.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Attorney in texting suicide…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News