Attempted seizure of inmate phone prompts prison fight

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 8:53 am 06/15/2017 08:53am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Six correctional officers have been rescued after an attempted confiscation of an inmate’s cellphone prompted a fight at a South Carolina prison.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says the conflict started early Thursday when officers at the Trenton Correctional Institution were attacked while trying to seize a contraband cellphone from an inmate.

The guards ultimately barricaded themselves, and officers from local law enforcement agencies were able to come in and rescue them.

Sharpe says two Corrections officers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The prison has been secured, and Sharpe says no inmates were injured.

Several fires were set but have been extinguished. Sharpe says there was no public safety threat.

The medium-security prison has about 600 inmates. Trenton is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Augusta, Georgia.

