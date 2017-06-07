National News

As mistrial is declared, 2 jailed — but not the defendant

FILE - In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Brooke Covington, right, a member of the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindle, N.C., leaves a hearing at Rutherford County Courthouse, background, in Rutherfordton, N.C., accompanied by an attorney, Joshua Valentine, left, and her husband, Kent Covington. A judge held a juror in contempt and declared a mistrial Tuesday, June 6, in the case of the North Carolina church minister charged in the beating of a congregant who says he was attacked to expel his "homosexual demons." (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (AP) — Two people were sent to jail during the trial of North Carolina church minister charged in the beating of a gay congregant, but neither was on trial in the case.

The jury was in its second day of deliberations Tuesday in the trial of Brooke Covington, a minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina, when juror Perry Shade Jr. reported being harassed by someone.

Chad Metcalf, who had a hearing Tuesday for an unrelated traffic violation, was charged with harassing a juror. The judge said Metcalf told the jurors to reach a verdict.

Only hours later, Shade was charged with contempt of court for distributing unauthorized outside material to other jurors.

The judge declared a mistrial. He wasn’t sure when a new trial would be scheduled.

