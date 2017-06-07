As mistrial is declared, 2 jailed — but not the defendant

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (AP) — Two people were sent to jail during the trial of North Carolina church minister charged in the beating of a gay congregant, but neither was on trial in the case.

The jury was in its second day of deliberations Tuesday in the trial of Brooke Covington, a minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina, when juror Perry Shade Jr. reported being harassed by someone.

Chad Metcalf, who had a hearing Tuesday for an unrelated traffic violation, was charged with harassing a juror. The judge said Metcalf told the jurors to reach a verdict.

Only hours later, Shade was charged with contempt of court for distributing unauthorized outside material to other jurors.

The judge declared a mistrial. He wasn’t sure when a new trial would be scheduled.