Arkansas’ new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 8:10 am 06/28/2017 08:10am
The new Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, after someone crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately funded monument was placed on the Capitol grounds. Authorities arrested a male suspect. (AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say Arkansas’ new Ten Commandments monument was destroyed by someone driving a vehicle into it less than 24 hours after the monument was placed on state Capitol grounds.

Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Chris Powell says Capitol Police arrested the male suspect early Wednesday. The suspect’s name and motive haven’t been released.

The stone monument fell to the ground and broke into multiple pieces.

The privately funded monument was 6 feet tall (1.8 meters) and weighed 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms). It was installed Tuesday morning on the southwest lawn of the Capitol with little fanfare and no advance notice. A 2015 law required the state to allow the display near the Capitol, and a state panel last month gave final approval to its design and location.

