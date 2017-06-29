502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » AP PHOTOS: UK symbols…

AP PHOTOS: UK symbols fade, China’s rise in new Hong Kong

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 11:11 pm 06/29/2017 11:11pm
Share
In this June 27, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a photograph showing Chinese and British flags during the ceremony for the handover of Hong Kong to China on July 1, 1997, is displayed at an exhibition in Hong Kong. Two decades since Beijing took control of Hong Kong, China's rising influence – and Britain's waning profile – are impossible to ignore. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) — Twenty years since the handover of power from Britain to China, Hong Kong remains a place undergoing an uneasy transition.

At midnight on June 30, 1997, the British colonial administration relinquished control of the Asian financial center to Hong Kong’s new rulers, China’s Communist leaders.

With a new “Basic Law” constitution and a framework known as “one country, two systems,” Hong Kongers were promised that they could keep their capitalist way of life, including western-style civil liberties and considerable autonomy, for 50 years.

However, many residents are increasingly concerned about mainland China’s rising influence in Hong Kong. They worry that Beijing is backtracking on its promises, putting their way of life under threat.

Mainland China’s growing profile amid lingering signs of the British colonial era are seen in these photos by Associated Press photographer Vincent Yu, who used a “tilt-shift” lens to accentuate certain elements of the image and provide a new perspective.

Chinese symbols like national flags or a giant ad for mainland liquor loom over the city in some photos. Some British-era icons haven’t faded over time, like a justice statue over the law courts, while others show what has disappeared, like the spot on the wall of the City Hall building where colonial insignia used to hang.

___

Associated Press writer Kelvin Chan contributed to this report.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » AP PHOTOS: UK symbols…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News