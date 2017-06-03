National News

Home » Latest News » National News » AP PHOTOS: A selection…

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 5:16 am 06/03/2017 05:16am
Share
A protester walks between two water canons sprayed by security forces to block an opposition march from reaching the Ombudsman's Office, as the opposition protests President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, May 29, 2017. Protests against Maduro's government have left dozens dead in the past two months. The opposition wants immediate presidential elections and the freeing of political prisoners. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of a protester in Venezuela, Ramadan in Gaza and a fallen Kashmiri rebel leader.

___

This gallery contains photos published May 27-June 2, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » AP PHOTOS: A selection…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News