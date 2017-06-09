800

National News

Anti-Sharia rallies this weekend worry Muslim leaders

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:03 am 06/09/2017 04:03am
In this June 1, 2017, photo, Drew Williams, a member of the Eugene Islamic Center, poses for a portrait outside the building in Eugene, Ore., as locksmith Jim King upgrades the locks on the front doors. Williams said members of the mosque have been rattled by an incident in which a man showed up and allegedly threatened to kill worshippers, but that the community has shown concern and support. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A mosque in Eugene, Oregon, is tightening security after a man showed up and threatened to kill worshippers.

The incident happened days before a deadly attack on a Portland commuter train by a man police say was shouting anti-Islamic slurs. The events are part of a growing tide of incidents against Muslims in America.

Now, Muslim leaders are concerned about anti-Sharia law rallies planned for Seattle and two-dozen other U.S. cities this weekend, saying they are anti-Muslim.

The marches, apparently the first simultaneous anti-Sharia rallies in the U.S., come amid an uptick in anti-Muslim incidents, including arson attacks and vandalism at mosques, harassment of women wearing Muslim head-covering and bullying of Muslim school children.

National News
