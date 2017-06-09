Anti-Sharia rallies this weekend worry Muslim leaders

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A mosque in Eugene, Oregon, is tightening security after a man showed up and threatened to kill worshippers.

The incident happened days before a deadly attack on a Portland commuter train by a man police say was shouting anti-Islamic slurs. The events are part of a growing tide of incidents against Muslims in America.

Now, Muslim leaders are concerned about anti-Sharia law rallies planned for Seattle and two-dozen other U.S. cities this weekend, saying they are anti-Muslim.

The marches, apparently the first simultaneous anti-Sharia rallies in the U.S., come amid an uptick in anti-Muslim incidents, including arson attacks and vandalism at mosques, harassment of women wearing Muslim head-covering and bullying of Muslim school children.