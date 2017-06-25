502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » An Arkansas prison inmate…

An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 3:44 pm 06/25/2017 03:44pm
Share

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured.

The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers. The department initially spelled Dishman’s first name as Stephen.

Details of what led authorities to Dishman and his arrest were not immediately released.

The correction department says Dishman was serving a 7-year sentence for theft of property and burglary convictions in Washington County when he escaped on May 28, 1985.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » An Arkansas prison inmate…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News