National News

American Airlines jet out of the mud at San Antonio airport

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 1:17 pm 06/04/2017 01:17pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Crews have removed an American Airlines plane from the mud after it veered off a runway at San Antonio International Airport.

American spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello (uh-RAN’ KWAY’-oh) said Sunday that investigators are trying to determine what prompted the pilot of Flight 2214 to abort takeoff and the plane slid off the runway Saturday. She says weather hasn’t been ruled out as a factor.

The incident suspended flights for several hours. No injuries were reported.

Aran Coello says the Boeing 737 has been removed from the mud and maintenance crews are evaluating the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. It didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment Sunday.

The plane was heading to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday when it was diverted to San Antonio because of storms in Dallas.

This story has been corrected to show that American Airlines hasn’t ruled out weather as a factor.

