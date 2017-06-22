502

National News

American Airlines flight diverted due to mechanical problem

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 7:37 am 06/22/2017 07:37am
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An American Airlines international flight originating in North Carolina had to be rerouted due to a mechanical problem.

News outlets report American Airlines flight 730 was able to return safely about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A statement from American Airlines says the flight departed at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Charlotte bound for Heathrow Airport in London. American Airlines spokesman Ken Powell says 258 passengers and 16 crew members were on board the Airbus A330.

The statement says the crew reported a possible issue with the airplane’s flaps and returned to Charlotte.

The plane circled an area above Davidson County for about four hours to burn off fuel.

Powell says another plane would take the passengers to London.

American Airlines says the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

National News