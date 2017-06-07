500

A miracle save by a homeless man gives him a new beginning

In this Monday, June 5, 2017 photo, James Pocock poses for a photo in Williston, Vt. Pocock was honored by Williston officials after he helped save the life of a truck driver whose vehicle crashed after suffering a heart attack near Pocock's home in the woods. Local emergency officials said that without Pocock's help driver Paul Bristol would have died. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A chance encounter between a homeless Vermont man and a New Hampshire truck driver stricken by a massive heart attack while behind the wheel has forever changed the lives of both men.

James Pocock was sitting near his tent in the woods last month when he heard the crash on Interstate 89 in Williston, Vermont. He rushed to the scene and used the CPR skills he learned decades ago to help revive Paul Bristol, who got additional medical attention when rescue workers arrived.

Pocock now lives in a hotel while advocates for homeless residents try to find him a home.

Bristol has returned home to his fiancee in Whitefield, New Hampshire, and continues to recover. He calls Pocock’s actions God-sent.

Pocock says he was just doing the right thing.

