5 dead after freight train hits van in central Illinois

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 10:32 am 06/15/2017 10:32am
NOKOMIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say five people in their 70s and 80s have died after a freight train hit their van as they returned from an ice cream social in central Illinois.

Illinois State Police say the 79-year-old man driving the van failed to yield to the oncoming train at a rail crossing near Nokomis on Wednesday evening. The train hit the driver’s side of the van.

Nokomis is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp tells the (Decatur) Herald & Review that the group was returning from an ice cream social.

State police say three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to St. Louis-area hospitals where they died. Police say the five are from nearby Pana (PAY’-nuh).

