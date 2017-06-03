502

3 years’ probation for man whose behavior forced flight back

June 26, 2017
HONOLULU (AP) — A man whose disruptive behavior prompted a New York City-bound flight to return to Honolulu was sentenced Monday to three years of probation.

James August pleaded guilty in February to interfering with a flight crew. He said he doesn’t remember what happened, but he doesn’t dispute accounts that he was threatening and disruptive.

He was arrested after the November Hawaiian Airlines flight returned to Honolulu. Court documents say a drunken August threatened to kill his girlfriend, her children, passengers and crewmembers.

An FBI affidavit filed after his arrest says he slapped a female flight attendant’s shoulder.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Brady says the airline is requesting more than $110,000 in restitution for the costs of turning the plane around. Brady says that request will be addressed at a July 24 hearing.

