3 teen police volunteers steal LAPD cars, stun guns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck says three teenagers in a program for those who may want to become officers stole three patrol vehicles before leading authorities on wild pursuits that ended with crashes.

Beck says two boys and a girl ages 15, 16 and 17 used a vacationing sergeant’s name to sign out stun guns and radios and drive the cars right out of a stationhouse parking lot. Police are investigating whether the teens impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.

The three were arrested Wednesday after two pursuits ended with crashes in South Los Angeles. A third police car was later recovered around the corner from a police station.

Beck said he had ordered a thorough review of the department’s cadet program and policies for managing inventory.