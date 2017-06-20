502

National News

20-pound live lobster found in luggage at Boston airport

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 8:59 pm 06/26/2017 08:59pm
This Sunday, June 26, 2017, photo provided by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows a TSA agent holding a live lobster that weighs roughly 20 pounds at Boston's Logan International Airport. TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy said Monday, June 26, that the lobster found Sunday in the passenger's checked luggage at the airport's Terminal C is the "largest" he'd ever seen. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says a 20-pound (9-kilogram) live lobster has been spotted in a passenger’s luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy says the lobster found Sunday in the passenger’s checked luggage at the airport’s Terminal C is the “largest” he’s ever seen.

McCarthy says the TSA doesn’t prohibit transporting lobsters. The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security but must be transported in a “clear, plastic, spill-proof container.”

McCarthy says the lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”

He shared a picture of a TSA agent holding up the crustacean on social media .

National News