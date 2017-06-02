502

2 killed, 4 injured in industrial accident at power plant

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 7:53 pm 06/29/2017 07:53pm
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an industrial accident at a Florida power plant has killed two people and seriously injured four others.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says on social media that firefighters responded to calls about an explosion Thursday afternoon at the Tampa Electric Co. plant in Apollo Beach.

Officials say two people were airlifted to a Tampa hospital and two others were taken by ground. The hospital remains ready for more patients.

TECO spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs told the Tampa Bay Times the incident occurred in a coal-fired generating unit near a slag tank, where coal byproduct falls after it is burned. The company had been conducting routine maintenance on the tank.

The unit was shut down Thursday afternoon, though two other units continued to run. The accident’s cause wasn’t immediately known.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

