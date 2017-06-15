502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 15 inmates indicted in…

15 inmates indicted in Massachusetts prison disturbance

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 11:07 am 06/27/2017 11:07am
Share

SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — Fifteen inmates at a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts are facing charges in connection with a riot earlier this year that destroyed a housing unit.

Masslive.com (http://bit.ly/2tQmWpA ) reports that the inmates were indicted on charges including vandalism, malicious destruction and disturbing a correctional institution.

The riot at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in January started with a fight between two inmates and escalated when 47 other inmates refused to return to their cells. Officials say inmates used fire extinguishers to destroy computers and camera systems.

Prison officials say the disturbance ended three hours later after a state police response team filled the unit with pepper spray.

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez had been an inmate at the prison at the time. Hernandez killed himself in April.

___

This story has been changed to correct the member attribution to masslive.com instead of The Republican.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 15 inmates indicted in…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News