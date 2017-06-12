800

National News

Photos: Remembering the Pulse shooting, 1 year later

June 12, 2017 4:23 pm 06/12/2017 04:23pm
At 2:02 a.m. Monday, the names of 49 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history were read out loud outside the Pulse nightclub, marking the exact time a year ago when a gunman started firing during “Latin Night” at the gay club. See photos of survivors and others marking the anniversary of the Pulse shooting in Orlando.

Topics:
florida gay club Latest News National News orlando Photo Galleries pulse pulse shooting
