Photos: Remembering the Pulse shooting, 1 year later
June 12, 2017 4:23 pm06/12/2017 04:23pm
At 2:02 a.m. Monday, the names of 49 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history were read out loud outside the Pulse nightclub, marking the exact time a year ago when a gunman started firing during “Latin Night” at the gay club. See photos of survivors and others marking the anniversary of the Pulse shooting in Orlando.
