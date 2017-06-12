Photos: Remembering the Pulse shooting, 1 year later

At 2:02 a.m. Monday, the names of 49 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history were read out loud outside the Pulse nightclub, marking the exact time a year ago when a gunman started firing during “Latin Night” at the gay club. See photos of survivors and others marking the anniversary of the Pulse shooting in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 12: John Hough visits the memorial setup outside the Pulse gay nightclub as he remembers the victims of a mass shooting at the club one year ago on June 12, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Omar Mateen killed 49 people at the club a little after 2 a.m. on June 12, 2016. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

