14-year-old excites country with record Japanese chess debut

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 12:08 am 06/27/2017 12:08am
TOKYO (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is taking his country by storm with a record-breaking debut in Japanese chess.

Sota Fujii (soh-tah foo-gee) broke a 30-year-old record with his 29th win in a row. His face was plastered across front pages of major newspapers Tuesday, getting bigger display than the bankruptcy filing of Japanese air bag maker Takata.

The game of “shogi” is similar to chess, although players may reuse captured game pieces as their own. Fujii defeated a 19-year-old opponent after a more than 11-hour battle that ended Monday night.

Japan’s Kyodo News service says public interest in the game has not been as high since 1996, when a master won all seven top championships in the same year.

