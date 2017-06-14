501

14 charged in Mexican Mafia gang-linked LA jail assaults

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 3:31 pm 06/30/2017 03:31pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI says 14 people have been charged in connection with a series of assaults on Los Angeles County jail inmates, allegedly at the behest of the Mexican Mafia prison gang.

The FBI’s Los Angeles field office says an investigation over the past 12 months found the assaults were directed by Mexican Mafia “facilitators” outside prisons.

The facilitators allegedly relayed orders to incarcerated associates to assault or murder other jail inmates perceived to have violated Mexican Mafia rules.

The FBI statement cites one case in which an inmate was stabbed because he was believed to be cooperating with law enforcement, and another case in which an inmate owed money.

In two instances, investigators heard assault plans while monitoring phone calls and the targeted inmates were moved to protective custody.

