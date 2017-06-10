502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 10 Things to Know…

10 Things to Know for Wednesday

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 9:35 pm 06/27/2017 09:35pm
Share
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, departs after announcing that he is delaying a vote on the Republican health care bill while the GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. SENATE SHELVES OBAMACARE REPEAL BILL

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate.

2. ANOTHER BIG CYBERATTACK STRIKES

A new and highly virulent outbreak of data-scrambling software — apparently sown in Ukraine — caused disruption across the world. It follows a similar ransomware attack in May.

3. WHAT CHINESE WORKERS WHO MADE SHOES FOR IVANKA TRUMP SAY FACTORY WAS LIKE

They describe 16-hour days, steep production quotas, daily verbal abuse and occasional physical abuse. One said the company “looks like a bank from the outside, but it’s a jail inside.”

4. WHY A RETRACTED CNN STORY IS A BOON FOR TRUMP

A retracted CNN story about a Russian connection involving an aide to President Donald Trump has given the president new ammunition in his battle against the news media.

5. THREE CHICAGO POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED IN COVER-UP OF BLACK TEEN’S DEATH

They were indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.

6. WHAT USA GYMNASTICS’ SEXUAL CONDUCT REVIEW SAYS

A former federal prosecutor calls for a “complete culture” change to protect athletes from abuse, after gymnasts claimed a team physician sexually abused them.

7. WHO GOT HIT WITH A RECORD FINE

European regulators fined Google 2.42 billion euros ($2.72 billion) for abusing its dominance of the online search market.

8. SHKRELI JURY SELECTION SLOWED

Lawyers for the former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for price-gouging complained that news coverage is tainting the jury pool, as a securities fraud trial looms.

9. HOW MUCH IS BEING OFFERED IN INFAMOUS ART HEIST

A Dutch art sleuth who says he’s following two possible leads in the largest art heist in U.S. history is hoping a $10 million reward will help track down the collection stolen from a Boston museum in 1990.

10. SERENA APPEARS PREGNANT AND NUDE ON MAGAZINE COVER

Serena Williams’ pregnant stomach is prominently on display in a nude photo on the cover of the August issue of Vanity Fair.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 10 Things to Know…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News