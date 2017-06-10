10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. US WITHDRAWING FROM PARIS CLIMATE DEAL

Trump’s decision strikes a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distances the U.S. from many allies abroad.

2. AP ANALYSIS: ‘AMERICA FIRST’ MAY MEAN AMERICA ALONE

Trump’s decision to pull out of the landmark Paris climate accord sends an unmistakable message to the rest of the world, White House Correspondent Julie Pace writes.

3. GUNSHOTS, EXPLOSIONS ERUPT IN CASINO COMPLEX NEAR MANILA’S AIRPORT

Hundreds flee into darkened streets after what Philippine police say was an attack by a lone gunman with no apparent links to terrorism.

4. WHY YOU SHOULDN’T MOCK THE WEATHERMAN

Statistics show that the weather forecasts people routinely make fun of have actually vastly improved.

5. TRUMP DECLINES TO MOVE US EMBASSY TO JERUSALEM, FOR NOW

It’s a step back from a campaign promise and it’s drawing Israeli criticism.

6. WHERE NOOSES HAVE APPEARED IN RECENT DAYS

The symbols long used to intimidate blacks have showed up in and around the nation’s capital, including at the Smithsonian’s new African-American history museum.

7. FORMER CONCENTRATION CAMP GUARD DIES AT 95

Reinhold Hanning was convicted last year on 170,000 counts of accessory to murder for serving as a guard at Auschwitz.

8. EFFORTS TO PREVENT HIV IN WOMEN FACE OBSTACLE

Certain types of vaginal bacteria can break down an anti-AIDS gel before it has time to work, researchers determine.

9. WHO’S TOUTING TV SCOOP

Megyn Kelly says she’s landed an interview with Russian President Putin that will air on the debut of her NBC newsmagazine on Sunday

10. ‘HE’S ONE OF US BUT HE’S NOT ONE OF US’

Minority golfers who were once inspired by Tiger Woods are now saddened by his downfall.