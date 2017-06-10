502

10 more mass graves uncovered in restive central Congo

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 7:39 am 06/27/2017 07:39am
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say 10 more mass graves have been uncovered in the restive region of central Congo where the Catholic church has estimated more than 3,300 people have died.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Ponde told journalists that armed forces were alerted to the graves by Red Cross officials and villagers in the area.

He said seven of the 10 new mass graves were located in Diboko. A U.N. team is due to arrive on the scene Wednesday.

Human rights officials say 42 mass graves already had been documented in the Kasai provinces, where violence erupted last August after a traditional chief was killed in a military operation.

Among the victims were two foreign U.N. experts — American Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalan, a Swedish-Chilean national.

