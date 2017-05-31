National News

Woman reports car stolen, then finds girl with bag on head

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 9:04 am 05/31/2017 09:04am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a woman reported that her son had stolen her vehicle and then stumbled upon her 7-year-old daughter with a plastic bag over her head.

Police say the girl was unresponsive and has been taken to a hospital in very critical condition.

Police have yet to release the names of those involved in the call about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the city’s Olney section. And they haven’t said whether they believe the vehicle theft and girl’s condition are related.

Authorities found the vehicle crashed and abandoned several blocks away. They haven’t found the 18-year-old who allegedly took it.

Police were called by his mother. She reported the vehicle stolen before finding her daughter unresponsive when she went into the basement to retrieve the vehicle’s registration.

