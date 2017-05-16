National News

Woman dies in airboat crash day after graduating college

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 8:34 am 05/16/2017 08:34am
MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a 22-year-old woman died in an airboat crash in the Florida Everglades the day after she graduated from the University of Miami.

News outlets report that Elizabeth Goldenberg died Saturday after she was tossed overboard during an airboat ride with family members in town to celebrate her graduation.

Authorities say her sister, 20-year-old Dana Goldenberg, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. Their parents, Renee Flaxx-Goldenberg and David Goldenberg were not injured.

Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Robert Klepper said the crash remains under investigation.

Goldenberg graduated with honors, earning a fine arts degree.

The family is from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania.

