National News

Home » Latest News » National News » US: More immigrants arrested,…

US: More immigrants arrested, fewer deported under Trump

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 1:23 pm 05/17/2017 01:23pm
Share

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The number of people arrested by immigration agents in the early months of the Trump administration increased dramatically and is up nearly 40 percent compared to last year.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says agents arrested 41,300 immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally during a 100-day period from Jan. 22 to April 29.

The agency said Wednesday that 30,000 immigrants were arrested in a comparable period in 2016.

The figures show that arrests of immigrants with no criminal convictions more than doubled.

The number of people deported from the U.S. has declined under President Donald Trump.

Most of those arrested had criminal convictions but one in four arrested immigrants did not.

Trump signed his executive orders to boost deportations January 25.

___

This version corrects that Trump’s immigration enforcement orders were signed Jan. 25, not Jan. 22.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » US: More immigrants arrested,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News