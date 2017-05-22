National News

US doctor killed on Everest was climbing tallest peaks

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 1:14 pm 05/22/2017 01:14pm
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, Mt. Everest is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal. An American climber has died near the summit of Mount Everest and an Indian climber is missing after heading down from the mountain following a successful ascent, expedition organizers said Sunday. (AP Photo/Tashi Sherpa, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An American physician killed while climbing Mount Everest was a global adventurer when he wasn’t practicing medicine in small-town Alabama.

Dr. Roland Yearwood of Georgiana, Alabama, was among four people who died on the world’s highest peak this weekend.

A biography posted by the clinic where Yearwood worked says he was in the process of climbing the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. An administrator there says he was an on-call physician and worked at a clinic in rural south Alabama.

The 50-year-old doctor died two years after he survived a devastating earthquake that struck while he and dozens more were attempting to climb Mount Everest. Eighteen people were killed, although everyone in Yearwood’s group was safe.

National News