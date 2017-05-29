National News

Trump condemns fatal stabbing of good Samaritans in Portland

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 12:51 pm 05/29/2017 12:51pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is condemning the fatal stabbing of two good Samaritans trying to aid two young Muslim women as an avowed white supremacist harassed them in Portland, Oregon.

Trump tweeted Monday: “The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them.”

The attacks came on a light rail train on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of year for Muslims.

Police identified the dead as 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Best was an Army veteran and a city employee.

Police have arrested Jeremy Joseph Christian in connection with the killings and say they’re looking at his extremist ideology.

