Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 8:28 pm 05/21/2017 08:28pm
Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, N.Y., appears during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, Friday, May 19, 2017. Rojas is accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians with his car on Thursday. (R. Umar Abbasi /New York Post via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

In a jailhouse interview on Saturday, Richard Rojas told the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2rDrfDD ) that he recently spoke to a mental health counselor at a local veteran’s center but they never got back to him.

The 26-year-old Rojas says the last thing he remembers Thursday is driving his car. He says he then woke up in the police precinct “terrified.” Rojas also apologized to the victims’ families and to his mom.

At a court appearance on Friday, prosecutors say Rojas admitted to smoking marijuana laced with PCP sometime before the crash. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports.

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com

