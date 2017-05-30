The Latest: Trial beginning for officer who killed motorist

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of Minnesota officer accused of manslaughter in fatal shooting of motorist (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a police officer accused of fatally shooting a black motorist, a death that generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook.

The selection process begins Tuesday and is expected to last at least a couple of days. St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial for second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights last July.

Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, after Castile told him he was armed. Authorities later found Castile had a permit to carry.

Yanez, who is Latino, is also charged with two counts of endangering safety because girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her young daughter were in the car.

____

12:08 a.m.

The graphic video showing Philando Castile’s final moments after he was shot by a Minnesota police officer made headlines nearly a year ago and led to calls for changes in policing.

But squad car video could emerge as key evidence in the case against St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who goes on trial for manslaughter this week. Jury selection begins Tuesday.

Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. His death got instant attention as the shooting’s gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend, who was in the car along with her young daughter.

Prosecutors say Yanez, who is Latino, shot the 32-year-old Castile after Castile told him he was armed. Authorities later found Castile had a permit to carry.