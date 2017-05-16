The Latest: Sheriff: Wisconsin tornado injures at least 20

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather across the nation’s midsection (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says at least 20 people were injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park near Chetek in western Wisconsin.

The tornado damaged the Prairie Lakes Estates trailer park north of Chetek. The National Weather Service reported a touchdown in the area just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff’s dispatchers say they’re too busy to provide details.

Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin tells KSTP-TV that numerous emergency vehicles have gone to the trailer park. He estimates the park had around 50 homes.

Martin also says several turkey barns in the area were hit hard.

Several tornado warnings were issued as severe thunderstorms moved east across western Wisconsin.

___

7 p.m.

Scattered tornadoes have been reported in the nation’s midsection.

The National Weather Service has received scattered reports of tornadoes among the severe thunderstorms rumbling Tuesday afternoon over the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma, downing power lines and toppling utility poles but having little other effect.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the greatest risk of tornadoes is in western Oklahoma and the eastern Panhandle of Texas with a slight chance of tornadoes extending from southern Texas across the western half of Oklahoma through Kansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa in addition to southeastern Minnesota and northwestern Missouri.

The Storm Prediction Center says strong wind gusts and large, damaging hail are possible throughout the region.