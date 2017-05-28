National News

The Latest: Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 10:05 am 05/28/2017 10:05am
BROOKHAVEN, Mississippi (AP) — The Latest in a shooting in Mississippi that left eight people dead (all times local):

___

9 a.m.

Mississippi’s governor has decried the killings of eight people who were shot to death in a rural area about 60 miles south of Jackson.

Gov. Phil Bryant asked for all of the state’s residents to join him and his wife in praying for those who were killed late Saturday.

He noted the “sacrifice” made by law enforcement officers to protect and serve their communities.

A Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy was among the eight killed.

___

Authorities in Mississippi say a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff’s deputy.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County.

Strain says charges have not yet been filed against the suspect and that it would be “premature” to discuss a motive.

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

National News