The Latest: Fiery crash kills family of 4, other driver

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:12 am 05/17/2017 11:12am
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal crash that temporarily closed a major North Carolina interstate (all times local):

___

11 a.m.

Authorities say two girls and their parents died when they were hit by a tractor-trailer in a fiery crash that closed a major North Carolina interstate for hours. The tractor-trailer driver also died.

A North Carolina Highway Patrol news release says the wreck happened Tuesday when the tractor-trailer was approaching a work zone near the South Carolina state line but failed to reduce speed, colliding with a pickup truck. Several other vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction collision that caused a fire and other injuries.

The Highway Patrol identified the people killed in the pickup as a mother, father and two daughters from Goose Creek, South Carolina. Their names were: 32-year-old Elise Ann Spennati, 24-year-old Cole Allen Spennati, 1-year-old Sianna Spennati and 4-year-old Aila Spennati.

The tractor-trailer driver was identified as 68-year-old Michael Elliott Bricker of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

___

7:15 a.m.

Interstate 95 has reopened after a crash that killed five people near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road reopened around 1 a.m. Wednesday, about 12 hours after the crash.

The Highway Patrol says the six-vehicle wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday about 10 miles inside Robeson County.

Trooper William Henning said three adults and two children died in the crash. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Four people were hurt. Two were flown to a hospital in Chapel Hill and another was flown to a hospital in Florence, South Carolina. The fourth person was taken to a Lumberton hospital.

Video from television news helicopters showed at least two tractor-trailers with several other vehicles that appear to have been involved.

