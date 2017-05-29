National News

The Latest: 1 hurt by driver firing AK-47 on Florida highway

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 2:42 pm 05/29/2017 02:42pm
MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on a shooting on a Florida highway (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

One person was injured when a man started firing an AK-47 while driving down a Florida highway.

In a statement from Miami-Dade Police, Detective Daniel Ferrin said two vehicles were struck by bullets after the 36-year-old suspect began shooting from his Toyota Corolla as he drove south on the Palmetto Expressway early Monday.

Ferrin said one victim drove himself to a hospital with a minor head injury due to debris from the shooting.

The suspect surrendered after crashing his car and exchanging gunfire with authorities. Officers from Miami-Dade Police, Doral Police and Florida Highway Patrol were involved in that shooting.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the suspect started firing. Ferrin said charges were pending.

1:34 p.m.

Police say a man fired an AK-47 rifle while driving down a Florida highway, damaging at least two passing vehicles.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Daniel Ferrin told The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2qsFRsI ) that the man began shooting from inside his Toyota Corolla around 1 a.m. Monday as he was driving south on the Palmetto Expressway.

At least two vehicles were struck by bullets.

Ferrin said the man hit a median, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a wall before exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers who were approaching him. The man eventually surrendered.

No injuries were reported.

It wasn’t clear how many officers were involved in the shooting. Ferrin said “many shots were fired.” Authorities didn’t know if the suspect had been involved in a dispute or if he fired randomly.

