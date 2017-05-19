National News

Texas police commanders demoted amid leaked video, records

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two police commanders in Texas have been demoted following an internal investigation into leaked body camera footage after a controversial arrest of a black woman and her daughters by a Fort Worth police officer.

Lawyers for the two assistant chiefs tell KXAS-TV that the men met with Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald on Friday afternoon and were demoted to captains.

The Fort Worth Police Department began an internal investigation after officer William Martin’s body-camera video from the December arrest of Jacqueline Craig was leaked along with Martin’s previous disciplinary records.

Craig said a neighbor had assaulted her son for littering. Cellphone video shows Martin escalating the situation before forcing Craig to the ground and arresting her and then her two daughters.

Charges against the women were later dropped.

