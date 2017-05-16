Suspect kills Montana deputy, launches 140 mile pursuit

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed early Tuesday in a shootout that prompted a middle-of-the-night pursuit that spanned more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) across southwestern Montana, involving several law enforcement agencies.

Before sunrise, the chase had ended with the vehicle driving on its rims, a suspect shot and hospitalized and his father under arrest, officials said.

The chain of events began when a Broadwater County deputy, who has not been identified, was pursuing a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287. Dispatchers lost contact with the deputy at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said.

Gallatin County and Montana Highway Patrol officers responded and found the deputy dead by the side of the road near Three Forks, about 180 miles (289 kilometers) southeast of Missoula.

Investigators watched the deputy’s dashboard camera to identify the sport utility vehicle that he had been pursuing, Gootkin said.

The SUV was later spotted about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away. Officers deployed spike strips, but the vehicle continued another 30 miles (48 kilometers) on Interstate 90. The vehicle eventually came to a stop about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Missoula.

The passenger got out and shot at officers who returned fire, Gootkin said. The passenger was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His name has not been released.

The driver, 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide. Barrus is the father of the other suspect, Gootkin said.

The 140-mile (225-kilometer) pursuit of the suspects crossed through parts of five counties and involved at least seven agencies, officials said. Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said his officers’ cars were hit with gunfire during the pursuit.

The nation marked Peace Officers Memorial Day on Monday.